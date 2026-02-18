Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Kiss During Intimate Pizza Date

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet On A Cute Pizza Date
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were like high school sweethearts Tuesday night ... we got shots of them making out during a pizza date in L.A.

Check out the pics ... the couple got shelter from the Southern California rain inside a pizzeria ... and we're told the spot locked its doors to all other customers.

The two looked so in love as they sat at the counter devouring some 'za ... and each other!

Photogs were able to grab some pretty steamy shots of the pair locking lips.

It's winter in L.A., but these two know how to keep it hot ... That's amore!

