Oscars Nominees Luncheon Attended by Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet & More

Big names like Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, and Kate Hudson showed up and showed out at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. Tuesday morning ... turning the daytime 98th Oscars Nominees Luncheon into a full-blown fashion flex!

The men came suited, booted, and dangerously handsome ... with Jacob Elordi and Leonardo DiCaprio leading the pack like it was a red carpet rehearsal.

Emma Stone was back in familiar territory, while other heavy hitters like Elle Fanning and Michael B. Jordan also pulled up, proving awards season is already in full swing.