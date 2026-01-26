Teyana Taylor Goes Near-Nude in See-Through Dress at Paris Fashion Week Show

See My Golden Globes in This See-Through Dress!!!

Teyana Taylor is on top of the world right now! The newly minted Golden Globe winner is all the rage this awards season ... and now she's taking over Paris Fashion Week.

Check out our pics ... the "One Battle After Another" star absolutely slayed at Schiaparelli's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show at the Pompidou Centre on Monday. With a tuxedo coat covering her shoulders -- and very little covering everything else -- Teyana went braless in a sheer black number with a diamond tiara and matching necklace.

Other guests included Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos, who looked like a billion bucks, artist Nadia Lee Cohen, and DJ Andrew Taggart and wife Marianne Fonseca.