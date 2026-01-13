Teyana Taylor Reveals Stars She Wants to Work With After Golden Globes Win

Play video content TMZ.com

Teyana Taylor's in the middle of awards season glory, but she already knows which "Pretty Woman" she wants to work with next ... telling us Julia Roberts is at the top of her list!

We caught up with the actress at LAX Monday -- fresh off winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture -- and we had to know who Taylor dreams of sharing the screen with next.

Taylor immediately names Roberts -- who received a standing ovation while presenting at this year's ceremony -- clapping her hands giddily when reminded of meeting the star.

TT also mentions Adam Sandler ... admitting she wants to flex her funny bone -- and telling our cameraman people will see how funny she is when she hosts "Saturday Night Live" next week.

Taylor also talks about how excited her children were for her win ... even though they couldn't be with her in the ballroom, instead watching the action at a viewing party upstairs.

Awards season is far from over ... and many expect Teyana to receive an Academy Award nomination when those are announced next week. She's also up for Best R&B album at the Grammys ... so it's bound to be a busy few months for her.

Speaking of actors up for awards ... we asked Teyana if she thinks her costar Leonardo DiCaprio deserves more love for his role in "One Battle After Another" after losing on Sunday to Timothée Chalamet ... watch the clip all the way through to hear her reply.