Inside 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Leo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez & More

By TMZ Staff
Published
Inside Golden Globes 2026
Getty

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards kicked off with a bang Sunday ... and let’s be real, you’d be lying if you didn’t want to be a fly on the wall at these star-studded table hangs!

Take a quick scroll through our gallery of the best moments inside the ceremony ... the laughs were flowing nonstop at the tables, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and plenty more in full party mode.

jacob elordi miley cyrus GettyImages-2255282857
Getty

There were plenty of side convos popping off too ... including Jacob Elordi turning on the charm with Miley Cyrus and Ana de Armas ... as the ultimate cool-kid table -- featuring Odessa A’zion, Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet -- held court all night.

teyana taylor chase infiniti GettyImages-2255294942
Getty

The ladies brought the fun too ... with Emily Blunt, J Lo, Teyana Taylor, Hailee Steinfeld, Chase Infiniti and more getting in on the action, so take a scroll for all the BTS shenanigans!

