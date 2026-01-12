Wanda Sykes Makes Biting Joke About Bill Maher at 83rd Golden Globe Awards
83rd Golden Globes Awards Wanda Sykes Takes Jab At Bill Maher
Wanda Sykes gave Bill Maher a shot at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards Sunday night ... telling her fellow comedian to stop yapping so much.
Sykes' slap-down occurred as she presented the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV with Maher sitting in the star-studded crowd. The nominees were Brett Goldstein, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Ricky Gervais, and Sarah Silverman.
At one point during her speech, Sykes talked about giving the nominees "love" before focusing her attention on Maher.
Check out the video ... Wanda says, "Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less." The audience starts chuckling as Wanda delivers the punch line, "Just ... try less."
Maher's face tells the story ... at first, he appears perplexed, but then as the words sink in, he doesn't look very happy and even purses his lips.
Sykes then went about her business ... announcing Gervais won the stand-up comedy award, but he wasn't there to accept the statue.
Gervais told BBC Radio 4 that it was too long a flight from his home in England to L.A. and it "takes a lot to get me off the couch with my cat and my girlfriend watching Netflix."