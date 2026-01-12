Wanda Sykes Makes Biting Joke About Bill Maher at 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Play video content Golden Globes / Dick Clark Productions

Wanda Sykes gave Bill Maher a shot at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards Sunday night ... telling her fellow comedian to stop yapping so much.

Sykes' slap-down occurred as she presented the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV with Maher sitting in the star-studded crowd. The nominees were Brett Goldstein, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Ricky Gervais, and Sarah Silverman.

At one point during her speech, Sykes talked about giving the nominees "love" before focusing her attention on Maher.

Check out the video ... Wanda says, "Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less." The audience starts chuckling as Wanda delivers the punch line, "Just ... try less."

Maher's face tells the story ... at first, he appears perplexed, but then as the words sink in, he doesn't look very happy and even purses his lips.

Sykes then went about her business ... announcing Gervais won the stand-up comedy award, but he wasn't there to accept the statue.