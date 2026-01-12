Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Naked Dress at 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Play video content Getty

Jennifer Lawrence made a huge splash at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards Sunday night — and it was all thanks to her see-through dress!

The actress stunned everyone at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles when she showed up in a sheer gown embroidered with flowers that barely hid any part of her body.

Lawrence posed for paparazzi pics on the red carpet in her so-called "naked dress" with a satin shawl around her waist -- and it was total bedlam.

Check out the video ... shutterbugs are shouting for Lawrence to face them as she turns her amazing figure from side to side to accommodate their flashing cameras.

Afterward, Lawrence sauntered inside the hotel to enjoy the event with a slew of other A-listers, including Leo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, Timothee Chalamet, Kyle Jenner, and Michael B. Jordon.