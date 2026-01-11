Hollywood Calls Out Trump Administration at Golden Globe Awards

Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes and other celebs subtly slammed the Trump administration and its deployment of ICE officers ... donning pins at the Golden Globe Awards to recognize slain citizen Renee Good.

"Be Good" -- that's the message celebrities delivered on their big night, by wearing pins with the wording ... a reference to the woman who was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota Wednesday.

Wanda spoke to Variety about her notable accessory ... telling her that it was of course a reference to Renee.

She continued ... “I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people.”

To all of the MAGA Republicans and ICE defenders who are claiming that this woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tried to run ICE officers over with her car before they shot and killed her, here is the actual video.



As you can clearly see, there are three ICE officers to the side of… pic.twitter.com/mWLV0mYVZR — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026 @EdKrassen

PageSix reports the #BeGood campaign is also meant to honor Keith Porter, the man who was killed by an off-duty ICE officer on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles.

Remember ... Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE officer while in her car. While Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ the shooting was done in self-defense, many -- including Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey -- have questioned that claim.