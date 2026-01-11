Celebs Go For Gold on 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The award statuettes weren't the only things shining at the Golden Globes ... the celebs dazzled as they walked the red carpet -- and we have pics of all the hottest looks.

Brittany Snow hit the red carpet in a snowy white, layered Danielle Frankel gown ... looking ethereal as she posed for photogs in her flowy, strapless number. Rapper and singer, LISA, was a total knockout in a black, see-through Jacquemus dress. Snoop Dogg looked dapper in a black tux featuring a red sash for just the right amount of accent to fill out his ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra absolutely dazzled in custom Dior while Jeannie Mai showed legs for days in a sexy, and elegant Tony Ward creation.

And Dylan Efron looked anything but "Traitor"-ous in classic Valentino.