Bill Hader & Ali Wong Split After More Than 2 Years Together

Bill Hader and Ali Wong have called it quits after more than 2 years together ... TMZ has confirmed.

The 2 comedians have gone their separate ways, a source tells us ... citing their busy schedules as a major reason for their breakup.

We're told they are both focused on their careers and families right now, rather than their love lives. We are told the split was amicable and the two remain friends. People broke the news of the split.

Hader and Wong briefly dated in late 2022 before breaking up and rekindling their romance in April 2023.

The couple attended several notable public events together -- including the 2024 Golden Globes ... at which Ali won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Television Film.

Hader and Wong sparked split speculation when he did not attend the Globes to support Wong in January last year, and she did not mention him in her speech after she won.