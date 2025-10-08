Fred Armisen and Bill Hader Seen Play-Fighting on Santa Monica Street

From 'SNL' to UFC! A couple of comedic cut-ups were caught exchanging blows, kinda ... Fred Armisen put on a show for paparazzi Tuesday night ... picking a fight on the street with Bill Hader.

He was only joking, of course, as he pretended to yell at his fellow 'SNL' alum outside the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Friend and dinner guest Martin Short played along ... pretending to break up the "confrontation."

Bill and Fred were seen dining for nearly two hours Tuesday night, along with their partners Ali Wong and Riki Lindhome, respectively. Marty joined them, laughing and joking throughout the night.