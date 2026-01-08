Lisa, Snoop Dogg, Julia Roberts Listed Among Golden Globes Presenters

The 83rd Golden Globes presenters have been unmasked, and it's quite the A-list ... Lisa, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, and Orlando Bloom are among the famous folks who are set to take the stage!

This year marks a big milestone for K-pop -- Lisa will be making history as the first idol to present at the Globes.

Seventeen's Joshua is another idol expected to walk the red carpet, according to Korean news outlet MyDaily.

Returning to the golden stage, comedian Nikki Glaser will supply the laughs as host!

