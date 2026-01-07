Nikki Glaser Warns She Won't Go Easy With Celeb Jokes at Golden Globes

Play video content TMZ.com

Hide the PR teams and clutch those egos ... 'cause Nikki Glaser is back hosting the Golden Globes, and she’s warning Hollywood she’s not censoring a single joke!

Nikki caught up with TMZ outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in L.A. Tuesday, where she insisted she’s not out to ruin anyone’s night at Sunday’s Globes -- but don’t get it twisted ... the celeb roasts she’s packing are anything but "safe."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Catch the clip -- 'cause Nikki says she gets both sides of the outrage ... keeping the jokes just safe enough to still lock down that hosting gig for next year.

But Nikki insists celebs' smartest move is to laugh it off and use the moment as a prime PR win when the camera lands on them.

Play video content JANUARY 2025 CBS