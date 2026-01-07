Nikki Glaser Warns She Won't Go Easy With Celeb Jokes at Golden Globes
Hide the PR teams and clutch those egos ... 'cause Nikki Glaser is back hosting the Golden Globes, and she’s warning Hollywood she’s not censoring a single joke!
Nikki caught up with TMZ outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in L.A. Tuesday, where she insisted she’s not out to ruin anyone’s night at Sunday’s Globes -- but don’t get it twisted ... the celeb roasts she’s packing are anything but "safe."
Catch the clip -- 'cause Nikki says she gets both sides of the outrage ... keeping the jokes just safe enough to still lock down that hosting gig for next year.
But Nikki insists celebs' smartest move is to laugh it off and use the moment as a prime PR win when the camera lands on them.
Either way, she’s bringing the laughs whether Hollywood likes it or not -- and if her Diddy jokes last year that ruffled plenty of feathers are any indication ... buckle up!