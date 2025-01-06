DeRay Davis Praises Nikki Glaser as Golden Globes Host, Wants 50 Cent Hosting Emmys

Play video content TMZ.com

DeRay Davis is giving Nikki Glaser her flowers for her hosting chops at the Golden Globes ... and he's nominating a host for the Emmys ... 50 Cent!!!

We got the comedian Monday at LAX and our photog asked him about Nikki's performance hosting Sunday's award show.

Play video content CBS

DeRay says Nikki was just what the doctor ordered ... in more ways than one.

There's been some controversy surrounding Nikki's jokes about the whole Diddy situation ... but DeRay says jokes like those are only as offensive as someone's point of view.

Play video content TMZ.com

With award season now in full swing, DeRay is passing out some of his own nominations ... telling us he wants to shake things up and have 50 Cent host the Emmys.

The way DeRay sees it ... Fiddy is funny, has good energy and would be a good crossover for the Emmys.