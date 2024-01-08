DeRay Davis Calls For Katt Williams Comedic Battle, Questions Cedric The Entertainer Allegations
DeRay Davis says he's all for Katt Williams' shaking things up for Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Ludacris and others ... 'cause it's good for the comedy culture, and doesn't bleed out into real-life beef.
TMZ Hip Hop recently got DeRay's take on Katt's big ticket "Club Shay Shay" interview and he swears up and down that all the comedians whom Katt rang through the ringer still love him at the end of the day and would quickly have a private convo about the public fallout.
He also lent his expertise to one of Katt's biggest gripes ... Cedric's alleged joke-stealing after seeing Katt win on ComicView many moons ago with the classic bit.
Katt Williams might tell you a joke but he won’t tell you a lie 💯 look at Cedric the entertainer stealing Katt’s comic view joke pic.twitter.com/647jKljdxO— Phuc Dat Bich 💕 (@kblissful_) January 4, 2024 @kblissful_
DeRay has been rubbing shoulders on the same circuits as Katt's targets for years ... and didn't hold back the fact he was a little bummed Katt didn't call him out ... for better or worse. Katt named a lot of names in his bombshell interview -- but DeRay wasn't one of 'em.
Now, for what it's worth, Gary Owen gave DeRay a shout-out when reacting to his own name being mentioned ... working with DeRay was better for his bank account than working with Steve Harvey. Oop.
Looking into the new year, Kanye West closed out 2023 -- not by dropping his new album but by giving DeRay a ringing endorsement on his rap skills ... as the most valuable comedian spitting on the m-i-c.
DeRay assures us he's a legit MC ... he's been rapping since 11 years old and is finally buckling down to tighten up his music career after his comedy took a life of its own.
When you see the name "Soopa Boots" this year, know that it's DeRay's contributions to the rap game.