DeRay Davis Calls For Katt Williams Comedic Battle, Questions Cedric The Entertainer Allegations

Play video content

TMZ Hip Hop recently got DeRay's take on Katt's big ticket "Club Shay Shay" interview and he swears up and down that all the comedians whom Katt rang through the ringer still love him at the end of the day and would quickly have a private convo about the public fallout.

Play video content Club Shay Shay

He also lent his expertise to one of Katt's biggest gripes ... Cedric's alleged joke-stealing after seeing Katt win on ComicView many moons ago with the classic bit.

Katt Williams might tell you a joke but he won’t tell you a lie 💯 look at Cedric the entertainer stealing Katt’s comic view joke pic.twitter.com/647jKljdxO — Phuc Dat Bich 💕 (@kblissful_) January 4, 2024 @kblissful_

DeRay has been rubbing shoulders on the same circuits as Katt's targets for years ... and didn't hold back the fact he was a little bummed Katt didn't call him out ... for better or worse. Katt named a lot of names in his bombshell interview -- but DeRay wasn't one of 'em.

Play video content #GetSome With Gary Owen

Now, for what it's worth, Gary Owen gave DeRay a shout-out when reacting to his own name being mentioned ... working with DeRay was better for his bank account than working with Steve Harvey. Oop.

Play video content

Looking into the new year, Kanye West closed out 2023 -- not by dropping his new album but by giving DeRay a ringing endorsement on his rap skills ... as the most valuable comedian spitting on the m-i-c.

DeRay assures us he's a legit MC ... he's been rapping since 11 years old and is finally buckling down to tighten up his music career after his comedy took a life of its own.