Gary Owen Sides with Katt Williams, Gripes About Steve Harvey Show Test Run

Gary Owen was one of the select few comedians Katt Williams spared in his wild "Club Shay Shay" interview, and turns out Gary has some explosive stories of his own to share.

Katt likened GO’s lack of crossover success to NOT joining the Illuminati -- unlike Ludacris, who Katt accused of joining the secret society -- prompting Gary to recall the time he attempted to breach mainstream audiences on Steve Harvey's TV show.

Gary says he was under the impression he and Steve were going to partner up, but instead found himself hidden backstage doing voiceovers for his show … the same show Katt clowned Steve for eventually losing to Kelly Clarkson.

Gary said working with Steve was hurting his pockets due to his standup schedule being pinched, and says the final straw came when he scored a gig as one of the celebs on the Deray Davis hosted "Hip Hop Squares."

Gary says he made 4 times more cash doing 3 episodes of 'Squares' than he did doing 2 weeks at SH's operation!!!

Katt also claimed Rickey Smiley was a prick to him while they were filming "Friday After Next" -- a trait GO says he remembers Rickey possessing back in the day.

