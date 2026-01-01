BTS Announces Comeback Date After Nearly 4-Year Hiatus, Military Service

The highly anticipated return of BTS is almost here ... with the massive K-pop group officially confirming a comeback is slated for March 20.

The news was revealed in handwritten letters sent to ARMY (the group's fandom) this week ... which included emotional notes from all the members -- RM, Jung Kook, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and Jimin.

Gold membership armys recieved handwritten letters from bts with a date on it?!? bts said the announcement better go to armys first like through mail with handwritten letters, THIS IS LOVE 😭 pic.twitter.com/eS7hpyH8U5 — ⁷ bts year ²⁰²⁶ (@Inmagicshop___) December 31, 2025 @Inmagicshop___

The overall message?? The Bangtan Boys are just as eager for a return as their fans are after nearly four years away ... and they hope their diehard supporters' love is just as strong in 2026.

They officially paused activity in 2022 after dropping their "Proof" album in June, but it's safe to say that ARMY passion didn't go anywhere in the group's absence -- all the members saw success with their individual endeavors during the break ... while also completing their mandatory military service.

Jin handled his business from December 2022 until June 2024, with J-Hope following from April 2023 until October 2024. V, Jung Kook, Jimin and RM were gone around the same time ... from December 2023 until June 2025.

Suga was able to tour in support of his "D-Day" album before enlisting in September 2023 ... and completed his service in June 2025 to officially wrap up the group's military duties.

The group sparked a ton of buzz last month ... when they posted several snaps on social media from rehearsals -- hinting their comeback was on the horizon.