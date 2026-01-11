Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, Jeremy Allen White Lead W Magazine Globes Party

2026 Pre-Golden Globes Bash A-Listers Party at Chateau Marmont ... Sydney, Jessica, Jeremy

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs Attend W Magazine’s Pre-Golden Globes Party in LA
Launch Gallery
STAR STUDDED! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, and Jeremy Allen White led the pack as Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out for the W Magazine Golden Globes Pre-Party.

The shindig went down at the ultra-swanky Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood Saturday night. The trio set the tone early, drawing major attention as the iconic hotel quickly filled with A-listers gearing up for awards weekend.

Also spotted arriving were Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Kesha, Paris Jackson, and Kaia Gerber, turning the pre-Globes bash into a full-on celebrity takeover.

011126_leonardo_dicaprio_kal
WORKING THE CROWD
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted attending the BAFTA Tea Party pre-Golden Globes party alongside his dad, George. Eyewitnesses say the famously private actor looked relaxed and in great spirits, enjoying a rare public outing with his dad.

Rob Reiner-HULU-INLINE

Good luck to the nominees tonight!!

Related articles