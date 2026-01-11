Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, Jeremy Allen White Lead W Magazine Globes Party

Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, and Jeremy Allen White led the pack as Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out for the W Magazine Golden Globes Pre-Party.

The shindig went down at the ultra-swanky Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood Saturday night. The trio set the tone early, drawing major attention as the iconic hotel quickly filled with A-listers gearing up for awards weekend.

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted attending the BAFTA Tea Party pre-Golden Globes party alongside his dad, George. Eyewitnesses say the famously private actor looked relaxed and in great spirits, enjoying a rare public outing with his dad.