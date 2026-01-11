Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, Jeremy Allen White Lead W Magazine Globes Party
Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, and Jeremy Allen White led the pack as Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out for the W Magazine Golden Globes Pre-Party.
The shindig went down at the ultra-swanky Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood Saturday night. The trio set the tone early, drawing major attention as the iconic hotel quickly filled with A-listers gearing up for awards weekend.
Also spotted arriving were Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Kesha, Paris Jackson, and Kaia Gerber, turning the pre-Globes bash into a full-on celebrity takeover.
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted attending the BAFTA Tea Party pre-Golden Globes party alongside his dad, George. Eyewitnesses say the famously private actor looked relaxed and in great spirits, enjoying a rare public outing with his dad.
Good luck to the nominees tonight!!