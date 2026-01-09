Jacob Elordi Flips Off Leonardo DiCaprio, Guillermo del Toro, Benicio Del Toro

Jacob Elordi pulled off a monster move on Friday ... when the "Frankenstein" star snapped a pic of Leonardo DiCaprio, Guillermo del Toro, and Benicio Del Toro -- and made them laugh in adult fashion.

Check out the video from inside the American Film Institute Awards 2025 luncheon ... the four are clearly having a great time, as Jacob takes a picture of the star trio -- and flips them the bird for a chuckle.

Jacob Elordi jokingly flips off Leonardo DiCaprio, Guillermo del Toro and Benicio Del Toro. pic.twitter.com/gtCKaelBbC — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2026 @Variety

As most in Hollywood know ... awards season is in full swing -- and all four men are being praised for their works -- which include Guillermo and Jacob's "Frankenstein," and Leo and Benicio's "One Battle After Another."

The Golden Globes are Sunday ... Leo is nominated in an actor category and Guillermo is up for Best Director. Both "Frankenstein" and "One Battle After Another" are up for Best Picture.