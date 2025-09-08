Jacob Elordi Spotted With Olivia Jade At 'Frankenstein' Premiere, 1 Month After Split

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade look like they may be back on again ... at least based on what's happening at his "Frankenstein" movie premiere.

The on-again, off-again couple was spotted together Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Photos circulating on social media show Jacob and Olivia walking together on their way into the Princess of Wales Theater, where Jacob's new flick is being shown for the first time.

It's certainly interesting to see Jacob and Olivia together again ... it's been a little over a month since there were reports they had called it quits on their relationship.

Jacob and Olivia have been on and off for about four years now ... they were linked romantically in the fall of 2021 ... though they reportedly called it off during the summer of '22, only to officially get back together the following summer.

So, it's not crazy to think they could be trying to get back together after this latest split.