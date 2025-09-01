Jacob Elordi Gets Into Argument with Venice Film Festival Staff Member

'Don't Tell Me What to Do'

Jacob Elordi Salt-burned an employee at the Venice International Film Festival ... telling him he's going to do whatever he wants -- and, the guy needs to back off.

New video has emerged on social media capturing the movie star on the red carpet trying to take selfies with fans Saturday ... when it seems a member of the event's staff is telling him to keep it moving.

Check out the clip ... Elordi tells the guy he's just squatting down to take some selfies -- before saying quite clearly "Don't tell me what to do."

Basically, Jacob's saying he's a star and he wants to give his fans a special moment ... and, no dude in a blazer's going to stop him.

Fans are a little split online ... some are on Jacob's side -- after all, some of these fans will never get another chance to meet him. However, others are sympathizing with the staff member who's clearly just trying to do his job.

BTW ... Jacob's at the festival to promote the new "Frankenstein" movie -- in which he's playing Frankenstein's monster to Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein.