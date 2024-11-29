Jacob Elordi Showcases New Beard, Long Hair at Marrakech Film Festival

Jacob Elordi's showing off a whole new look ... ditching the clean cut vibe for a thick beard and longer hair at a film festival in Morocco.

The actor made an appearance at the Marrakech International Film Festival Friday ... and, ya gotta see the pics 'cause he's near unrecognizable with the hair on his face and the middle part in his locks.

Jacob's wearing a stylish suit here with a multicolred brooch on his lapel ... but, most people were probably too focused on the new hair and beard combo to notice.

Unclear if Jacob's style decision is a choice or a necessary change for an upcoming role ... but, either way, it's a totally different look for the actor.

Elordi's got a few new projects coming up ... playing Heathcliff in a controversial upcoming adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" and Frankenstein's Monster in a retelling of the classic terrifying tale.

It doesn't seem like either of those movies would require Jacob to grow facial hair ... unless Dr. Frakenstein plans on shaving a beard off a corpse and reapplying it to his creation's face.

Recently, Jacob's been spending time with his GF Olivia Jade Giannulli and her family ... frolicking on yachts on an extended European vacay. No word on whether she likes the scruff or prefers JE with a cleaner face.