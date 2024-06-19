Jacob Elordi Targeted in Sexually Explicit Deepfake Involving a Minor

Jacob Elordi is the latest victim of the growing NSFW deepfake trend ... as the actor's likeness was used without his consent in pornographic content involving a minor.

Several posts have surfaced on X, which feature Jacob's face merged onto the body of a male OnlyFans creator ... with one post reportedly bringing in 3 million views.

Not only does the body in the footage not match Jacob's -- his distinctive birthmarks were not visible in the uploads -- the OnlyFans creator has reportedly spoken out ... condemning the footage as creepy, and noting he shot it when he was only 17 years old.

The OF creator is now 19 and living in Brazil ... but because it was filmed when he was underage, it's being labeled as child porn -- and Jacob's face is on it as a result of bad actors using AI. The teen has asked for the deepfakes to be removed from social media.

Fans have since rallied around Jacob ... blasting those sharing the video as "disgusting" and calling for the footage to be taken down from X -- ASAP.

Jacob isn't the only celeb to be featured in a nonconsensual, explicit deepfake this year. Remember, back in January, X-rated AI-generated deepfakes of Taylor Swift flooded the internet ... with even the White House expressing their alarm over the content.

Megan Thee Stallion then faced a similar situation in June ... calling out fake XXX images of herself as "really sick."

It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 8, 2024 @theestallion