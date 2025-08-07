Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Reportedly Break Up

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have split up ... according to a new report.

The actor and the model broke up recently after four years of an on-again, off-again relationship ... People broke the news, citing an anonymous source.

We told you all about the couple's European vacation with members of Olivia's family last year ... and, there was no indication really in the months since that the two were having relationship issues.

The pair were linked romantically in the fall of 2021 ... though they reportedly called it off during the summer of '22. They officially got back together the following summer.

Elordi was spotted earlier this week attending Cara Delevingne's birthday party ... with no Olivia Jade sighting at the time. His ex, model Kaia Gerber, was in attendance.