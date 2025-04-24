Olivia Jade Stuns in Bikini on Sunny Miami Beach

Olivia Jade is soaking up the sun in Miami Beach ... looking absolutely fabulous as she struts in a baby-blue bikini.

The 25-year-old influencer was spotted Wednesday catching some rays as she went for a stroll in the sand.

Check out the pics ... Olivia's rocking a 2-piece along with some beautiful pieces of jewelry -- a gold necklace and a chic bracelet.

When she was done basking in the sun, she slipped into a stylish sundress and topped off the look with a Nike cap.

For what it's worth, Olivia's beau, Jacob Elordi, is nowhere in sight. Last October, the couple was seen vacationing with her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, as they lounged aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Even without her BF by her side, Olivia seemed to have a blast at the beach ... sharing a handful of snaps on IG with the caption, "it’s a beautiful day!"