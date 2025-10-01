Jacob Elordi and Chase Infiniti Get Flirty at Paris Fashion Week Party

Jacob Elordi had more than just fashion on his mind in Paris this week ... getting extra cozy with Chase Infiniti at a star-studded Paris Fashion Week party ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses at the Tuesday night Cartier soirée in the City of Love tell us Jacob and Chase were side by side for much of the evening and the vibe was undeniably flirty between the two. We're told they were engaging in playful convos and plenty of chemistry was noticed by other partygoers.

This wasn't the first time Jacob and Chase have crossed paths socially -- the two posed for a photo together at the Gersh Emmy party back in September.

Of course, Jacob's romantic life has been a hot topic lately. Just last month, reports surfaced he and ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade were hanging out again -- though not officially back together. At the time, it was reported the two were feeling things out to see if they could rekindle a full-on romance.

As for Jacob and Chase, it's unclear where things stand ... whether this was just a Paris fling or the start of something more.