Adam22 Says New Golden Globes Podcast Award Will Go to Boring, Safe Choice

Play video content TMZ.com

The Golden Globes have announced they'll have a Best Podcast category next year ... but Adam22 told us at LAX yesterday to prepare to be disappointed.

Some considered the Globes move to include podcasts as the latest attempt to remain relevant ... the awards show made a similar move when they added diversity to its voting body in 2023 -- but Adam22 sees it differently.

He says it's "old media basically feeling like they can be the judge, jury and executioner for new media."

As such, he predicts the Golden Globes voting members will give the award to someone like the Obamas, rather than "digging in the crates to find the newest, coolest podcaster."

He joked, "To them, Theo Von is Hitler."

For his part, Theo Von and his team have publicly stated they have "no interest" in pursuing the coveted award, according to The Ankler. And Adam22 seems to be following suit.

When our cameraperson asked if he'd put himself in the running, he answered, "Nah, I'm too niche. They don't care about what's going on in the streets."

Unfortunately, "No Jumper" and "Plug Talk" were not listed as one of the 25 eligible for an award.

The Golden Globe Awards are voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which comprises about 300 international entertainment journalists.