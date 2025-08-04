Adam22 Sued for Assault and Battery Over Alleged Fight at 'No Jumper' Podcast HQ

I Got My Ass Kicked At 'No Jumper' HQ

Adam22 is being sued by a man who claims he was violently assaulted and battered at the office where Adam films his popular "No Jumper" podcast.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, a man named Jeremel Reed says he was concussed in an alleged December 2024 incident at "No Jumper" Burbank, CA headquarters ... and he says the people who whooped his ass were agents, employees, guests, and/or affiliates of Adam's company.

Reed also says the alleged beatdown resulted in a broken nose and bruised eyes ... plus pain and suffering ... and he says he racked up a bunch of medical expenses.

Adding insult to injury, Reed claims "he was deprived of personal property, cash and valuables in excess of $10,000."

Reed says Adam was aware of complaints, police activity and other indications that folks who hung around the building created a dangerous or unsafe condition on the property ... and he says Adam negligently failed to take reasonable care of monitoring and supervising the premises while hosting his podcast.

A rep for Adam22 tells TMZ … "We have received no complaint, so we have no comment. We can't comment on a suit we haven't seen."

Meanwhile, a source close to Adam 22 tells us he was NOT involved in this alleged fight.