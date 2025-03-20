Adam22 Defends 'No Jumper' After Bricc Baby & Luce Cannon RICO Busts

'No Jumper' Existed to Keep Bricc Baby & Luce Cannon OUT Of Jail

Adam22 is swatting down accusations that his "No Jumper" platform led to the arrests of Big U, Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon ... all familiar faces on his podcasts!!!

According to the federal complaint, several comments and recounts made on the "No Jumper" podcast played a significant part in the sweeping raids that led to 18 arrests of Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips members, including Big U, who feds say is the ringleader.

Charges include drug trafficking, conspiracy, firearms offenses and bank fraud ... and feds were tipped off from the loose lips on the podcast mics.

Adam didn't shy away from the fact that he employs people with criminal pasts to get them on the right path to make legal money!!!

He proudly noted the federal complaint didn't list any activity from Bricc Baby in the last 2 years ... as the L.A. rapper's profile on "No Jumper" has grown exponentially.

Big U turned himself in on Wednesday while denying the allegations against him, which include a murder charge.