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Kaliii Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday!

Kaliii Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday 🎂

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kaliii Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kaliii Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Take your seats 'cuz it's Kaliii's 26th birthday, and we're putting on a smokeshow with a setlist packed with bikini shots that'll melt your heart!

The American rapper -- best known for hits like "Area Codes" and "MMM MMM"—has been making music since she was 12. Now a rising star in the industry, she's collaborated with artists like Latto and appeared on the "Barbie" soundtrack with the track "Barbie Dreams."

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No gal rocks a metallic bikini like this golden girl ... shining bright from every angle 😜

Check out the gallery!

Happy Birthday, Kaliii!

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