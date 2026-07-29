Kaliii Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday!
Kaliii Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday 🎂
Published
Take your seats 'cuz it's Kaliii's 26th birthday, and we're putting on a smokeshow with a setlist packed with bikini shots that'll melt your heart!
The American rapper -- best known for hits like "Area Codes" and "MMM MMM"—has been making music since she was 12. Now a rising star in the industry, she's collaborated with artists like Latto and appeared on the "Barbie" soundtrack with the track "Barbie Dreams."
No gal rocks a metallic bikini like this golden girl ... shining bright from every angle 😜
Happy Birthday, Kaliii!