Kaliii Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday 🎂

Take your seats 'cuz it's Kaliii 's 26th birthday, and we're putting on a smokeshow with a setlist packed with bikini shots that'll melt your heart!

The American rapper -- best known for hits like "Area Codes" and "MMM MMM"—has been making music since she was 12. Now a rising star in the industry, she's collaborated with artists like Latto and appeared on the "Barbie" soundtrack with the track "Barbie Dreams."