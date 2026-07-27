Winnie Harlow Hot Shots To Slay Her 32nd Birthday
Winnie Harlow Hot Shots To Slay Her 32nd Bday
Published
Winnie Harlow is a total babe ... so what better way to celebrate her birthday than with some of her fiery hot shots!
The Canadian supermodel could melt an iceberg with that rockin' body in a bikini ... but she's just as sexy when commanding the runway in outfits for Desigual, Marc Jacobs, and Puma.
Check out the gallery for some of Winnie's hottest snaps ... and join us in wishing her a happy 32nd birthday!