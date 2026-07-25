Larsa Pippen Stuns in a Bikini on Beach in Miami

Larsa Pippen is soaking up the Miami sun in a teeny bikini as she enjoys her single summer!

Check out the gorgeous photos -- "The Real Housewives of Miami" star looked radiant as she enjoyed some leisure time along Florida's coast Friday. She put her curvaceous assets on display in a colorful striped bikini adorned with seashell embellishments that helped her shimmer in the sun.

The brunette bombshell could be seen taking refuge from the sun at a cabana at one point, and she cooled off by taking a dip in the calm waters with a friend.

Larsa -- who celebrated her 52nd birthday this month -- is clearly enjoying her single life this summer. ICYMI, we broke the news in April that she and NBA player Jeff Coby went their separate ways as the relationship had simply run its course.

They were together for about a year, and it was her first public romance after an off-and-on romance with Marcus Jordan.