Larsa Pippen Hot Shots To Toast Her 52nd Birthday!
Larsa Pippen Hot Shots To Toast Her 52nd Birthday!
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Larsa Pippen is kickin' off another scorchin' hot year around the sun, and we're clinking our glasses together in honor of her 52nd birthday ...
White-hot bikinis? ✅ Orange cutout suits? ✅ Pippen is whippin' out her stellar swimwear collection, and we're loving our front-row seat to all the action!
Lean into poolside pics like this bedazzled breakout snap, and that's just the first lap!
Happy Birthday, Larsa!