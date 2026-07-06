Larsa Pippen Hot Shots To Toast Her 52nd Birthday!

Larsa Pippen is kickin' off another scorchin' hot year around the sun, and we're clinking our glasses together in honor of her 52nd birthday ...

White-hot bikinis? ✅ Orange cutout suits? ✅ Pippen is whippin' out her stellar swimwear collection, and we're loving our front-row seat to all the action!

Lean into poolside pics like this bedazzled breakout snap, and that's just the first lap!