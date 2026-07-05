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Sexy Stars In Next-Level Swimwear, National Bikini Day Hot Shots

Sexy Stars In Next-Level Swimwear ... Risque and Unapologetic!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sexy Stars In Unique Swimwear
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What Are Those?! Launch Gallery

Y'all must've been mistaking if you thought we weren't capitalizing on National Bikini Day ... Hollywood's known for pushin' the limits, but has this unique bathing suit trend gone too far?!

Hailey Bieber blessed the Instagram gods with a seashell bikini top, Brooks Nader is rockin' a pearl necklace 'suit .. and Mellow Rackz has tassels dangling from her ... rackz!

These stars are goin' in on the scandalous swimwear ... Check out the gallery!

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