Summer Spotlight: Zuleika Najar Dropping More Than Beats, Hot Shots

Dropping More Than Just Beats 🎧

Looking for the hottest set of Summer 2026?! Zuleika "Zule" Najar is turning tables and turning heads, and we've got her hot shots cued up, loaded, and ready to drop ...

The Miami-based DJ, producer and artist blends underground house influences with a fresh, contemporary style ...

Zule's been building a name in Miami's electronic music scene through stellar performances with collectives like MIAFM, while also developing her own swaggy beats ...

When she's not bringing the heat behind the booth, catch this 3-0-5 cutie soaking up the sun at the beach, exploring Miami's buzzing restaurant scene, or staying on the move with fitness, travel, and everything the Magic City has to offer.