Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Summer Spotlight: Zuleika Najar Dropping More Than Beats, Hot Shots

Summer Spotlight: Zuleika Najar Dropping More Than Just Beats 🎧

By TMZ Staff
Published
Zuleika Najar Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Zuleika Najar Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Zuleika Najar/Courtesy of MIAFM

Looking for the hottest set of Summer 2026?! Zuleika "Zule" Najar is turning tables and turning heads, and we've got her hot shots cued up, loaded, and ready to drop ...

The Miami-based DJ, producer and artist blends underground house influences with a fresh, contemporary style ...

0629-Zuleika-Najar-Hot-Shots-SUB-1
Courtesy of MIAFM

Zule's been building a name in Miami's electronic music scene through stellar performances with collectives like MIAFM, while also developing her own swaggy beats ...

When she's not bringing the heat behind the booth, catch this 3-0-5 cutie soaking up the sun at the beach, exploring Miami's buzzing restaurant scene, or staying on the move with fitness, travel, and everything the Magic City has to offer.

Zip into Zuleika's hot shot gallery ... we got you sittin' VIP 😜

Related articles