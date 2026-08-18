'Chucky' Look-Alike Terrorizes People in Philadelphia, Police Manhunt Underway

Play video content Video: ‘Chucky’ Doppelgänger Sparks Panic in Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Station

A man wearing a "Chucky" doll-style mask is terrorizing Philadelphia -- and police are trying to track him down and arrest him before he kills someone!

The terrifying suspect, donning the "Chucky"-like film character mask, has been harassing citizens in the city of Brotherly Love -- and even allegedly asked one woman, "Are you ready to die?"

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said the frightening individual targeted a bunch of people in Philly's Center City, accosting them Wednesday during a 20-minute scare fest.

Smith said the creep was caught on surveillance video chasing a woman out for an early morning run in Center City.

Check out the clip, which is absolutely spine-tingling ... the man follows the woman around before confronting her and allegedly issuing the "ready to die" threat. Law enforcement sources also tell us he placed his hand behind his back to insinuate he had a weapon.

Our sources say the woman yelled for help and started back-pedaling, causing her to suffer a minor leg injury. We're told the masked perpetrator ran away after the woman screamed.

Captain Smith also said the jogger has been the only victim to come forward so far, but he says the Chucky look-alike also confronted and tried to scare and antagonize at least 6 more people ... and he's allegedly targeting men and women.

Smith says the suspect was spotted pulling his mask down and partially exposing his face. Police describe him as a slim Black man who's about 5-foot-8 and between 16 and 20 years old.

If police arrest the suspect, Smith says he will face charges of terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation.