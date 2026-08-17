Influencer Brianna Olsen Says Santos Salazar's Innocent In Attempted Murder Case

Play video content Video: Brianna Olsen Insists Santos Salazar Is Innocent in Attempted-Murder Case TMZ.com

Influencer Brianna Olsen says there are two sides to every story ... and when it comes to Santos Salazar's attempted murder case, she insists her baby daddy is being accused of something he didn't do.

We got Brianna outside of a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, and she told our photog she was a nervous wreck ... even though she swears Santos is an innocent man who is falsely accused.

Brianna told us she'd been up all night with their newborn, who she brought with her to her baby daddy's court date.

Brianna says details have been twisted and called the case against Santos a "big misunderstanding."

She also shut down speculation that she was seeking a restraining order against him.

In fact, she says she wants the 21-year-old back home with his family so he can "learn from this and just never go back" to jail.

Brianna tells us they've spoken multiple times since his arrest ... and Santos deeply regrets the circumstances that put him behind bars. She says he's been isolated from other inmates and is desperate to get home to his son.

Santos' attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, tells TMZ ... the case stems from a domestic disagreement exaggerated by an alleged eyewitness ... calling the attempted murder booking "grossly overcharged." He's hoping prosecutors reject the case entirely -- or file lesser charges that could lower Santos' $1 million bail.

Play video content Video: Influencer Brianna Olsen’s Baby Dad Santos Salazar Arrested Snapchat/@richmomdiaries

As we reported, Santos was arrested Thursday after LAPD responded to a domestic violence call at an address connected to him and Brianna.