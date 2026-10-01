Text Messages Between Cornell Jane Doe and Alleged Gang Rapist Revealed

Text messages between Jane Doe and one of the Cornell fraternity brothers she's suing for sexual assault show them talking about the alleged gang rape ... and at one point she tells him her reputation is "destroyed" and she's "utterly ashamed."

In her back-and-forth with Matthew Ingalls ... Jane texted him on Oct. 23, 2024, just four days after the alleged incident ... "Bro everyone knows" ... according to The New York Times.

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Adding that she was "incredibly stressed out" ... Jane Doe wrote that this was "RUINING my life temporarily" and that her "reputation is destroyed and I'm utterly ashamed" ... according to ABC News.

After Ingalls said she had "nothing to be ashamed of," Jane Doe wrote ... "You're right it'll get better and [you] think everyone's jealous of us. But also like everyone needs to grow up cause sexuality and sex ... is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common."

She also added that she was "also really open minded."

Two days later, after Ingalls texted her -- "U good?" she wrote back that another frat bro named in her suit had "def told people."

She also shared a post accusing his frat -- Chi Phi -- of gang rape ... before Ingalls wrote he was going to report that.

In another exchange, Ingalls was concerned after he said an ex-girlfriend of his told him he was being labeled an assaulter ... according to ABC News.

Jane Doe responded that she never mentioned him by name to anyone.

When Ingalls insisted that Jane Doe was still welcome for their frat's Halloween party, she wrote back ... "thank u i really appreciate that. <3 i’ll bring my cigs tomorrow.”

However, after she was reportedly disinvited by the frat's president ... she texted Ingalls ... "I knew this was going to happen. The woman will always get the short end of the stick. Yall aren’t my friends. Yall are covering your asses."

By Nov. 3, Jane Doe wrote to another of the accused, Johnathan Newell ... "Let’s be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual. i was given more [ketamine] than i can remember and i know that i told u i felt uncomfortable and i didn’t know anyone in the room."

She also claimed that one of her only memories was doing ketamine off his penis "in front of everyone like a sex doll/worker."