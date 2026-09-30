Cornell's Chi Phi Fraternity Ousted Members Accused of Sexual Assault

Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity moved quickly to dismiss multiple frat bros accused of sexual assault ... kicking them out days after their fellow student went to police in 2024 ... at least according to a fraternity executive.

Trey Robb, the interim executive director of Chi Phi's national organization, told the New York Times that the Cornell chapter unanimously voted to dismiss the members just 3 days after Jane Doe made a sworn statement to police.

Those members were later expelled from Chi Phi's national group.

However ... a source told the publication that only 4 members were kicked out ... and that the fraternity only knew about 4 accused at the time.

It's unclear what happened to the other 3 accused.

Robb told the NYT ... "These actions went beyond anything the law or Cornell University required of us."

As we reported ... Tompkins County D.A. Matthew Van Houten said he declined to pursue criminal charges against the frat bros because Jane Doe described the sexual acts as voluntary, conscious and consensual.

However ... Van Houten now claims he never received the full victim statement detailing the sexual assault.

The full transcript of her interview with Cornell Campus Police obtained by CBS News revealed that she told police "with 100% confidence" that she was raped ... and that she was totally incapacitated at some point that night.