Cornell Alleged Rape Victim Made 20+ Corrections to Police Statement, D.A. Says

The former Cornell student who says she was drugged and gang-raped by a slew of fraternity brothers made more than 20 handwritten corrections to her initial police statement and the district attorney says there were "no gaps" in her account.

Tompkins County D.A. Matthew Van Houten told PEOPLE ... the woman "made 20-plus handwritten corrections to it, indicating that she was reading it carefully and that it was thorough."

The D.A. adds ... she told police what happened in "very specific detail and very comprehensive detail."

He says, "We knew exactly what happened because she told us in her written statement, and we believe that."

The alleged rape happened in October 2024, and she went to cops a few weeks later ... then, earlier this month, she sued under the name Jane Doe, alleging seven members of Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity sexually assaulted her inside the frat house after allegedly pressuring her to use ketamine.

The lawsuit includes a screenshot of an alleged Snapchat message from one of the fraternity members saying there was "free p***y" upstairs.

Van Houten previously said the woman's initial statement described the drug use and sexual activity as voluntary, conscious, and consensual and that she did not initially report being drugged or gang-raped.

The woman's attorney, Thomas Giuffra, pushed back in a statement to TMZ ... saying the police report included both the alleged assaults and ketamine use and was not materially different from the civil complaint.

As TMZ previously reported, Van Houten reopened the investigation and plans to present the case to a grand jury with the woman's cooperation. None of the seven men has been criminally charged.