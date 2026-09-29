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TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Speaks

Today's Gripping Stories TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' ... Clancy Holdout Juror Speaks, Alleged Cornell Gang Rapist Fired, 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dies

By TMZ Staff
Published

The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder case is asking the public to stop focusing on him and to turn their attention back to the three young children who lost their lives.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

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Getty

Diego Sarabia -- one of the seven Cornell University fraternity brothers accused of taking part in an alleged 2024 gang rape -- is out of a job at Wells Fargo amid the revived criminal investigation.

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Everett Collection

Plus, Dennis Haskins -- the actor who played Principal Richard Belding on "Saved by the Bell" -- is dead at 75.

Watch "The Low Down" on YouTube for all the day's biggest news!

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