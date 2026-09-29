TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Speaks

The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder case is asking the public to stop focusing on him and to turn their attention back to the three young children who lost their lives.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Diego Sarabia -- one of the seven Cornell University fraternity brothers accused of taking part in an alleged 2024 gang rape -- is out of a job at Wells Fargo amid the revived criminal investigation.

Plus, Dennis Haskins -- the actor who played Principal Richard Belding on "Saved by the Bell" -- is dead at 75.