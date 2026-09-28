Presley Gerber's Family Leaning Toward Private Memorial at Malibu Home

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Kaia Gerber are leaning toward a private gathering for Presley Gerber instead of a public memorial or funeral ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the family had been considering services at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills and Malibu Presbyterian Church, but plans are now shifting toward something extremely private at the family's Malibu home, with only close relatives and a few friends expected to be invited.

The circumstances surrounding Presley's death have been understandably devastating for the family ... and our sources say they even considered skipping a formal memorial altogether.

We're told there was also talk of holding something on the beach, but that idea remains up in the air. The family is now leaning toward a more creative, less formal gathering.

As TMZ first reported ... Presley died Sept. 20 at a luxury sober-living facility in Santa Monica.

Sources told us Presley arrived at the facility shortly after 6 PM on Sept. 19 and appeared to be under the influence of Xanax. A friend drove him there after his team made the arrangements.

Multiple sources have told TMZ Presley should have first been admitted to a medical detox facility, since the residence was not equipped to handle someone under the influence.