Presley Gerber Was Dropped Off at Rehab by Friend, Sober Coach

Presley Gerber was dropped off at the rehab facility where he died by a friend, along with his personal coach on his team ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Presley's team found the Santa Monica facility and arranged for him to go there. His family -- Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber -- had recently discussed Presley returning to treatment, but they didn't know he was going to this specific center and would never have approved of it.

As TMZ previously reported ... Presley arrived shortly after 6 PM Saturday while appearing to be under the influence of a substance.

We're told the facility was an outpatient treatment program with sober living accommodations ... not a medical detox center. Multiple sources familiar with the program told TMZ Presley should have first been admitted to a medical detox facility, where patients are typically checked every 15 to 30 minutes.

Presley was found unresponsive at the residence last Sunday morning after a 911 call reporting a suspected overdose. Life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at 9:45 AM.

As we first reported ... Presley regularly traveled with a 24/7 sober companion or caretaker in recent months.