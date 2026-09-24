Owner of Presley Gerber's Sober Living Facility Has Criminal Past Involving Drugs and a Minor

The owner of the sober living facility where Presley Gerber died reportedly had a criminal past involving drugs and a minor.

According to Page Six, Dr. Reza Nabavi was arrested back in February 2002 after Oakland police found him asleep in his car in an area with a reputation for "frequent narcotic and prostitution activity."

Nabavi was reportedly with a 15-year-old girl, who allegedly told officers she was high on meth and didn't know Nabavi very well. Nabavi was 25 at the time.

When authorities searched his car, they found meth, marijuana, a gun, ammo and a hunting knife.

That May, he pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance -- a misdemeanor charge -- and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Later that same month, Nabavi was arrested again after agreeing to sell meth to an informant and pleaded no contest to another misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance. He was again sentenced to 36 months of probation.

According to Page Six, Nabavi applied to register as a psychologist with the California Board of Psychology 2 years later ... but was denied because of his conviction.

He still ended up getting his license eventually, but -- as we previously reported -- it was temporarily revoked in 2006 and he was placed on probation for 5 years.