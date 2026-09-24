Kaia Gerber's Cat Goes Missing In Hollywood Hills, Days After Brother Presley's Death

Kaia Gerber's friends are helping her search for her missing cat ... just days after her brother, Presley Gerber, died from a suspected overdose.

Influencer Jake Shane, actor Lewis Pullman and director Carissa Gallo were spotted arriving in her neighborhood before they canvassed the Hollywood Hills looking for her missing pet, Tony.

The trio put posters up in the neighborhood alerting residents to a "LOST CAT" ... the flyers say Tony was last seen on Tuesday, and there's a reward for finding the feline.

The missing posters also pointed out that Tony could easily be identified by his tracker around his neck.

In other pics, Carissa could be seen carrying what appeared to be a large envelope with Kaia's name on it.

This isn't the first time Kaia's friends have shown up to show their support during her family's difficult time.

Jake was previously spotted arriving at the Gerber residence in the days after Presley's death.

Presley -- who suffered a cardiac arrest Sunday before being discovered dead -- checked into a Santa Monica sober living home the night before his death.

No foul play is suspected ... though police are investigating the incident as a suspected overdose while his cause of death remains deferred.