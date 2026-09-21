Presley Gerber: Police Investigating Death as Overdose, No Foul Play

The 911 call for Presley Gerber came in as a suspected overdose at a luxury rehab in Santa Monica ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department tells TMZ ... the initial call came in at 9:35 AM on Sunday. We're told officers located an unresponsive individual at the location and provided life-saving measures.

The model was pronounced dead at 9:45 AM.

The death is currently being investigated as a drug overdose. No foul play is suspected.

As TMZ first reported, Presley died at a rehab facility on Sunday at the age of 27. An autopsy has yet to be completed.

Presley was living at the rehab facility with several other people. Our sources say his famous family has been told his death was the result of an apparent OD.