Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Dead at 27

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford, has died at 27 ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley died Sunday at a rehab facility. An autopsy has yet to be completed.

When reached for comment on Presley's passing, a rep for Cindy, her husband Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia Gerber confirmed to TMZ that Presley passed away earlier today. The rep says, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

In January 2019, Presley was arrested for a DUI.

Later that year, he was sentenced to 3 years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program, as well as 2 days of community service.

Presley was the only son of Cindy and Rande.

Presley was 27.