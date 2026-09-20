New Photos of Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Show Connie Britton, Ruby Rose & More Celebs Mourning

Hayden Panettiere's family and famous friends showed up in droves to celebrate her life ... and we have the pics of the memorial.

In photos obtained by TMZ ... mourners gathered at the Malibu Pacific Church Saturday evening, including the likes of Connie Britton, Beverly D’Angelo, Evan Ross, Cameron Richardson, Storm Santos and Caroline D'Amore.

Hayden's "Nashville" costar Jonathan Jackson was also in attendance ... and shared a somber with his other costar Sam Palladio who comforted him as he cried.

Also among the crowd was Ruby Rose -- who opened up about losing her "best friend" last week.

And we're told ... Hayden’s dad, Skip, wore a suit with Hawaiian-style lei flowers around his neck.

Sources previously told TMZ ... around 150 guests showed up to the late actress' church memorial in Malibu, California ... and it was "beautiful."

"Nashville" alumni Britton and Charles Esten delivered speeches, and Charles performed one of Hayden's songs from the show with a band's accompaniment.

We broke the story ... Hayden died August 16 after she was found unresponsive inside a Greenville, South Carolina Airbnb.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

Her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was asleep when his brother Zach arrived to find Hayden unresponsive inside and called 911. First responders were unable to revive her.

Narcan was found inside the rental ... and Zach later told TMZ Brian administered it after they discovered Hayden unconscious.

TMZ broke the story ... law enforcement sources believe Hayden died after taking a black-market oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

We're told Hayden had a longtime drug dealer in Los Angeles who supplied her with prescription pills ... and authorities believe she took an oxy the morning she died.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere’s Neighbor Claims Alleged Dealer Stopped By Days Before Her Trip to Carolina TMZ.com

Hayden's neighbor Mia Terrazas told us on "TMZ Live" a man she suspected was a drug dealer showed up at Hayden's West Hollywood home just days before the South Carolina trip ... carrying a small bag with "Brian" written on it.

The investigation has since zeroed in on Hayden's drug source.