Hayden Panettiere's L.A. Neighbors Saw 'Shady' Alleged Drug Dealer One Week Before Death

Hayden Panettiere's neighbors were suspicious of three "shady" people who regularly came to the actress' West Hollywood condo for years … and believed they were drug dealers, TMZ has learned.

Sources who live in Hayden's building tell TMZ ... they saw two women and a man coming to her unit "frequently" from 2021 until the week before Hayden's death.

One neighbor said the last time they saw the man -- a week before Hayden's death -- he came with a bag with the name "Brian" on it. We're told the man looked to be in his mid-30s, while the two women appeared to be in their early 20s.

We're told the 3 people never showed up together ... each arrived alone. One source tells TMZ they would see little bags being delivered to Hayden's unit ... the actress would open the door, take the bags, and that was it. "They never stayed, they'd just leave," said the source, who added they have not seen the people since Hayden's death.

Sources close to Brian tell TMZ they often ordered from Postmates. That would not explain, however, the same 3 people showing up for years.

As TMZ first reported, sources connected to the death investigation believe Hayden took a fatal pill the day she died … purchased from her "long-time drug dealer" in L.A., who sold her oxycodone. Our sources believe Hayden consumed a pill that was laced with fentanyl.

One fatal pill ended Hayden Panettiere’s life.



Now, we’re learning more about the deadly drug—and who authorities are investigating in connection with her death. pic.twitter.com/wr1oF7orC3 @TMZ

We're told the DEA is actively looking at the dealer.