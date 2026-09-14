Hayden Panettiere's BF Brian Hickerson Seen For First Time Since Bar Fight

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere’s BF Brian Hickerson Back in Public After Bar Fight Chaos BACKGRID

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson was spotted out for the first time since he and his brother Zach got in a heated altercation with some folks at a South Carolina bar.

Video and photos of Brian outside his family home in Greenville show him seemingly grabbing some food from the porch Sunday, just days after he and Zach got into a wild fight at the Wild Wings Cafe.

As we previously reported, Brian was detained Saturday night after he tossed a chair inside the watering hole ... and video showed the moment chaos erupted. Zach was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for the Greenville PD said Zach -- who cops claim was highly intoxicated -- was arrested after allegedly yelling obscenities in public, and was later released from jail.

Play video content Video: Brian Hickerson Throws Bar Stool, Gets Into Altercation at South Carolina Bar TMZ.com

In a video we obtained following the incident, Brian can be seen sitting on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back, talking with several officers who ultimately let him go without being charged.

As you know, Brian is talking to the DEA as part of the death investigation into Hayden's suspected overdose in South Carolina.

Hayden was found dead by Brian and Zach inside a Greenville rental apartment on August 16 ... and now the DEA is leading the investigation into her death, while the Greenville County Medical Examiner performs toxicology tests to determine Hayden's cause and manner of death.